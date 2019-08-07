Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Receives $24.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.58.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSTG. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.
In other Pure Storage news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $162,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 31,260 shares of company stock worth $492,553 over the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,769,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,468. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.80. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $29.14.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.83 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 25.55% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.
