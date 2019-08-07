Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Receives $24.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.58.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSTG. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

In other Pure Storage news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $162,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 31,260 shares of company stock worth $492,553 over the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 855,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 112,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,769,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,468. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.80. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $29.14.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.83 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 25.55% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.