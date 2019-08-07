Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Stake Lowered by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,365,000 after purchasing an additional 72,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,147,000 after purchasing an additional 489,501 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 218,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 226.8% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 175,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 121,702 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $2,996,632.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 373,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,361,761.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $37,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,046 shares of company stock valued at $9,530,682 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.50 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Public Service Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.41.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $56.77 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 60.26%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

