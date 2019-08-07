Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

Prudential Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Prudential Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Prudential Financial to earn $13.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

NYSE:PRU opened at $86.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.73. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $106.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRU. Citigroup downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 target price on Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.45.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

