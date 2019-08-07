PRS Reit PLC (LON:PRSR) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

PRS Reit PLC (LON:PRSR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Saturday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from PRS Reit’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PRSR opened at GBX 91 ($1.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.70 million and a P/E ratio of 41.36. PRS Reit has a 1-year low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 105 ($1.37). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.13.

In other news, insider David Steffan Francis bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £18,800 ($24,565.53).

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

