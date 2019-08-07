ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK) Trading 1.7% Higher

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.93 and last traded at $13.96, 132,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3,439% from the average session volume of 3,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03.

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SZK)

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

