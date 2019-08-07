ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) Trading Down 1.2%

ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.54 and last traded at $50.88, approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.52.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLIX. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $799,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.