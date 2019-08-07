PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.07). PROS posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.41% and a negative return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRO shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $80.00 price target on shares of PROS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of PROS from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.27.

In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 25,973 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $1,876,808.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,609. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in PROS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in PROS by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRO stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,047. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. PROS has a twelve month low of $28.18 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -65.23 and a beta of 1.13.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

