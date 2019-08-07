Profile Utility Token (PUT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,200.00

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Coinrail, Coinnest and Allcoin. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $258,679.00 and approximately $3,200.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00029996 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002947 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00136031 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004447 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003694 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00047767 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000521 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Coinrail, Bit-Z, LBank and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

