ProChain (PRA) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

ProChain (CURRENCY:PRA) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. Over the last week, ProChain has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ProChain has a market cap of $5.61 million and $407,174.00 worth of ProChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProChain token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000953 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Bit-Z, FCoin and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ProChain Token Profile

ProChain is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. ProChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,562,749 tokens. ProChain’s official Twitter account is @prochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ProChain is weibo.com/prochain . The official website for ProChain is chain.pro

ProChain Token Trading

ProChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, FCoin, Bibox and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

