Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Primo Water updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRMW traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.07. 312,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,196. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $551.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.71. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRMW shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barrington Research set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 77,911.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

