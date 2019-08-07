PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.25% of PRA Health Sciences worth $16,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 937.0% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 28.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRAH. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

NASDAQ PRAH traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $97.16. 8,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,498. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $121.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.54.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $763.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.95 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

