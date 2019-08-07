Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 88.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ PTMN remained flat at $$2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 119,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,100. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PTMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

