Portland Global Advisors LLC Takes $241,000 Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 11.9% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 65,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 49,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 48,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 34,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,246.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

Shares of UTX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,073,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.62. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $100.48 and a 12 month high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.