Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Portland Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1,019.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWC traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $86.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,765. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.64 and a fifty-two week high of $110.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.93.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

