Portland Global Advisors LLC Purchases 2,234 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,775 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 0.9% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 204.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $55,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.27. 330,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,225,223. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.74. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William M. Daley purchased 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $14,882,936.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 539,052 shares in the company, valued at $25,184,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.