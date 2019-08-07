Portland Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.47. The company had a trading volume of 141,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,121. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02 and a beta of 0.84. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.11 and a 1 year high of $292.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $620.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.10 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 765.45% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Giovani Twigge sold 2,600 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total value of $650,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,513.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 8,790 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total value of $2,123,400.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,639,793.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,202 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,447 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Bank of America set a $300.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

