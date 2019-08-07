Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169,241 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 135,522.5% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857,647 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 723,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $755,828,000 after acquiring an additional 407,812 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,159,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,913,000 after acquiring an additional 147,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $4,760,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,215.39, for a total transaction of $1,944,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,062,977.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,758. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,373.93.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $1,169.45. The stock had a trading volume of 544,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,709. The firm has a market cap of $813.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,143.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

