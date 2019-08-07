PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,880,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,818 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $258,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13,808.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,885,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after buying an additional 1,872,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,040,000 after purchasing an additional 407,250 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $53,247,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,353,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,982,000 after purchasing an additional 357,041 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,356,000 after purchasing an additional 323,714 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 3,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $496,329.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,609.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $1,398,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,242 shares of company stock worth $19,853,468 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PNC traded down $4.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.46. 2,891,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,284. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.79. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $147.00.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This is a boost from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

