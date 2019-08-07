PME African Infrastructure Opport. (LON:PMEA) Trading Down 50%

PME African Infrastructure Opport. PLC (LON:PMEA)’s share price was down 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), approximately 0 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of $18,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.08.

PME African Infrastructure Opport. Company Profile (LON:PMEA)

PME African Infrastructure Opportunities PLC is a principal investment firm making investments in transportation, telecommunications, energy, water and sanitation, and infrastructure-related real estate sectors. The firm typically invests in existing or Greenfield projects in Angola, Botswana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

