Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $57.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.47 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 53.11% and a negative return on equity of 802.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $527.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 52.8% in the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 19,851 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.58.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

