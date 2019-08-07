PlayCoin [ERC20] Tops One Day Trading Volume of $520,220.00 (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $520,220.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00238940 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.87 or 0.01268064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00020919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00097975 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000442 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,689,167 tokens. The official website for PlayCoin [ERC20] is playcoin.game . PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply . The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

