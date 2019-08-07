Pirate Chain (ARRR) Achieves Market Cap of $6.21 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0554 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $7,904.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 36.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00246393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.31 or 0.01226862 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00019978 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00094350 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000396 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain’s genesis date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 112,259,678 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

