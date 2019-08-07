Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Tenaris SA’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenaris in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Tenaris’ FY2019 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Tenaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tenaris from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.76.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $23.29 on Monday. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 68,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,664 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 6,493.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,774 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Engadine Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at $34,090,000. 14.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.