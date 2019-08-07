Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PMF stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $14.77. 18,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,819. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.60. Pimco Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $15.33.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

