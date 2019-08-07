Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PMX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.56. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,952. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

