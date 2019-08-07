PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Declares $0.22 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PDI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.18. 781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,627. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

In other news, Director John C. Maney purchased 1,557 shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $49,870.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

