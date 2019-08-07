PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:PTY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.59. 83,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,012. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $18.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.54.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

