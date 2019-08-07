Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.16. 9,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,824. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.