Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0029 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $208,422.00 and $61.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 38.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.35 or 0.00893612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029257 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00251394 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006743 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003853 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

