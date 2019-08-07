PGGM Investments Buys Shares of 50,000 AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 55,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,622,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,066,628.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Chase acquired 30,400 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.30 per share, with a total value of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 169,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 136,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,370. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $64.05. The company had a trading volume of 375,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,947,081. The firm has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $100.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 198.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 54.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Swann raised shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.05.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

