Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) shares shot up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $6.20, 3,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 154,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfenex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.
Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million.
Pfenex Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)
Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.
See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Pfenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.