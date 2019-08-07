Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) shares shot up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $6.20, 3,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 154,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfenex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Pfenex alerts:

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfenex in the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfenex in the 1st quarter valued at $1,864,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfenex by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,622,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 72,184 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfenex by 496.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 62,722 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pfenex by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 35,418 shares during the period.

Pfenex Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.