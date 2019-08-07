Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.21

Shares of Petroteq Energy Inc (CVE:PQE) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 14000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile (CVE:PQE)

Petroteq Energy Inc engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah.

