PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.11.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetroChina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Macquarie raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on PetroChina in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.
NYSE:PTR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.39. 177,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,958. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.24. The company has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.20. PetroChina has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $83.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
PetroChina Company Profile
PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.
