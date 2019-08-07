PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetroChina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Macquarie raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on PetroChina in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get PetroChina alerts:

NYSE:PTR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.39. 177,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,958. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.24. The company has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.20. PetroChina has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $83.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PetroChina by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in PetroChina by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 61,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in PetroChina by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PetroChina in the 1st quarter worth about $2,678,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PetroChina by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.