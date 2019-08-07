Personal Group Holdings plc (LON:PGH) Declares GBX 5.83 Dividend

Personal Group Holdings plc (LON:PGH) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.83 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PGH stock opened at GBX 398.40 ($5.21) on Wednesday. Personal Group has a 1 year low of GBX 214 ($2.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 579.60 ($7.57). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 417.39. The stock has a market cap of $122.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65.

In related news, insider Mike Dugdale bought 78 shares of Personal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.81) per share, with a total value of £347.10 ($453.55).

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance, and employee services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other. The company offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, death benefit plans, and practical health plans.

