Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 117.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.

Shares of PFLT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. 1,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,116. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $433.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 8.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,959. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $109,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $749,945. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

