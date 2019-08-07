Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,085,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 822,221 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 67,025 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

