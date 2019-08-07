Patron (PAT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,883.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. During the last seven days, Patron has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a total market capitalization of $115,149.00 and $1,883.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Hotbit and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00243099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.01252696 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00020536 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00096331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,761,262 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDAX, Hotbit, YoBit, Exrates, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

