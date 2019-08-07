Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $52.51 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.3% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $52,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Apple by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $3,745,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Nomura boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.49.

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.05. 9,018,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,797,644. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.09. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $233.47. The company has a market capitalization of $922.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

