ParkinGo (GOT) Price Up 3.9% This Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 7th. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and approximately $325.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00003754 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00029797 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002967 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00133271 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004640 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00047786 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000520 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000488 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,426 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

