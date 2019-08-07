Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,106,000 after buying an additional 29,232 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $1,662,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,076,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,557,000 after buying an additional 411,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,840,000 after buying an additional 441,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Enbridge news, insider Albert Monaco purchased 7,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $390,908.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Bank of America cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,435. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.23. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.559 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.83%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

