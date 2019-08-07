Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 34 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.14, for a total transaction of $32,754.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,291.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total transaction of $71,960.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $404,645.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,123 shares of company stock worth $2,553,758. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,360.00 price target (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,373.93.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $5.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,164.00. 35,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,709. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,143.21. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,289.27. The firm has a market cap of $813.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

