Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 828.6% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 46.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $24.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,895 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $55,497.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,304.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HST traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,676,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

