Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 373 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $1,015,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $3,807,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 347,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,333,000 after acquiring an additional 33,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,033,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,373,000 after acquiring an additional 19,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 598,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,500,000 after acquiring an additional 127,582 shares in the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Societe Generale started coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Santander lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.80.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.56. 26,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,055. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.31. ASML Holding NV has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $234.50. The company has a market cap of $90.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

