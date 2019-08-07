Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 13 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 12.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.2% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 23.0% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 21.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 45.2% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,960.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,130.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,057.52.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $13.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,800.00. 12,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,344. The stock has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,882.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,606.27 and a 52 week high of $2,109.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,778.60, for a total value of $1,077,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total transaction of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,200 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

