Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $375,000 Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,412,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,510,000 after buying an additional 2,203,154 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,951,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,045,000 after buying an additional 1,303,903 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,918,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,189,000 after buying an additional 862,601 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,090,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,017,000 after buying an additional 737,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,867,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,177,000 after buying an additional 643,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

DOX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.49. 17,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,413. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.41. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $67.57.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 30.48%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.