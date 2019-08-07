Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $306,000 Holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 16.4% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 71.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 14,075 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BYM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,285. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.