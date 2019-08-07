Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 4,549 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.07% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,494,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 623,789 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,238,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3,675.1% during the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,342,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 200,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 54,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.86. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,088. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

