Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 411 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.49. 2,686,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,141,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $94.53 and a 12 month high of $137.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.78. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $151,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

