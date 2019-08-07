Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Issues Earnings Results

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 million. Pareteum updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TEUM traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 313,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,005. Pareteum has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEUM shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pareteum in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pareteum in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Pareteum in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pareteum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pareteum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pareteum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pareteum by 18.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pareteum by 236.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 71,050 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Pareteum by 744.2% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 124,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 109,395 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Pareteum in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Pareteum by 40.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 267,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

