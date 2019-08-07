Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Paragon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGNT)’s stock price rose 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95.

Paragon Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGNT)

Paragon Technologies, Inc engages in business activities including material handling, distribution, real estate, and investments. The company was founded on June 18, 1958 and is headquartered in Easton, PA.

